Winning $35-million lottery ticket sold in Windsor
A Windsor lottery ticket is worth $35 million.
Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says someone purchased one of the winning tickets in Windsor worth $35 million in the June 6 Lotto MAX.
The Windsor winner will split the $70-million grand prize with another ticket sold in British Columbia.
OLG spokesperson Tony Bitonti tells AM800 News that the most important part is getting the ticket validated with a lottery retailer, who will put it through the lottery terminal.
"The bells and whistles go off, they'll give you a receipt to say you won a big prize," Bitonti says. "Right away while you're in the store, the OLG contact centre will contact the store and they want to talk to the retailer, and they want to the person holding that ticket to start the process."
Bitonti says OLG knows where the winning ticket was sold, what time it was purchased and several other pieces of information they use for verification. The OLG still needs to know the name of the winner.
Bitonti says it's important for the winner to get it validated and into the OLG system. The winner can then begin the process of collecting the winnings.
