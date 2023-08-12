Winning $55M Lotto Max ticket sold in Ottawa
Someone in Ottawa could be a new multi-millionaire.
The winning Lotto Max ticket from Friday's draw worth $55 million was sold in Ottawa, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says.
"Someone or a group who purchased a Lotto Max ticket in Ottawa may be waking up to that reality," OLG said in a news release.
Four other prizes were won in Ontario Friday.
One Maxmillions ticket worth $1 million was sold in Kitchener. A Lotto Max second prize ticket worth $243,597.90 was sold in the Thunder Bay area, and two Encore tickets each worth $100,000 were sold in Sarnia and St. Catharines.
OLG says people who bought tickets for Friday's draw should check them as soon as possible. Earlier this week, OLG announced a winning $70 million ticket that was sold last year has officially gone unclaimed after its rightful winner never came forward.
To avoid unclaimed lottery prizes, OLG asks lottery players to:
- Sign their ticket as soon as it purchased at a retail location;
- Keep the ticket in a safe and memorable location until draw time;
- Check the ticket as soon as the draw is complete; or
- Purchase a lottery ticket on OLG.ca and you will be notified by email if your ticket has won a prize.