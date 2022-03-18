Winning Lotto 6/49 ticket sold in Lower Mainland for 2nd time in as many weeks
For the second time in two weeks, lottery players in the Lower Mainland are checking their tickets to see if they're the winner of a multi-million-dollar prize.
The British Columbia Lottery Corporation says a Lotto 6/49 ticket purchased in Vancouver matched all six winning numbers in Wednesday's draw, meaning whoever bought it will soon be $6 million richer.
Last Wednesday, March 9, a winning ticket was sold in Chilliwack. Uncle-nephew duo John and Travis Bonner came forward earlier this week to claim that draw's roughly $8-million prize.
This week's jackpot winner wasn't the only lucky ticket sold in B.C. Wednesday's draw also saw a ticket sold in Nanaimo match all four numbers in the Extra to claim a $500,000 prize.
The odds of matching all six numbers and collecting a Lotto 6/49 jackpot are one in 13,983,816, and the odds of matching four out of four on the Extra are one in 3,764,376.
All lottery prize winners have 52 weeks from the draw date printed on the ticket to come forward and claim their prize.
