Winning Lotto 649 ticket worth $6M sold somewhere in Ontario
Staff
The Canadian Press
Ontario residents will want to check their Lotto 649 tickets carefully this morning.
A single winning ticket sold in the province was drawn for Saturday's Lotto 649 $6 million jackpot.
The guaranteed $1 million prize also went to someone in Ontario.
The jackpot for the next draw on Aug. 10 will be an estimated $5 million, with a guaranteed prize of $1 million.
