Winning lotto ticket worth $2M sold in Saskatoon
Less than a month after a $55 million lottery ticket was sold in the city, there is another significant win in Saskatoon.
According to Western Canada Lottery Corporation, a Western 649 ticket sold in the city matched all six winning numbers in Wednesday's draw.
That makes the ticket worth $2 million dollars.
While there will likely be some urgency in claiming the $2 million prize, the winner has up to a year after the draw date to claim it.
