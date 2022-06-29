Winning lotto ticket worth more than $600K sold in Simcoe County
CTVNews.ca Barrie Digital Producer
Kim Phillips
Check your Lotto Max tickets because someone in Simcoe County is holding the winning numbers from Tuesday's draw worth more than half a million dollars.
A second prize ticket for $625,178.40 was sold somewhere in the area, but the winner has yet to come forward to claim the prize.
There was also a winning ticket for the $70 million grand prize sold in Toronto.
OLG advises signing the back of a winning ticket immediately and contacting the prize centre to claim winnings.
The jackpot for the next draw on Friday is estimated to be $21 million.
-
Program aims to boost relationships with police, Indigenous youthThe second annual Mooz Akinonmaaget Maa Aki Moose Hunt initiative was launched Thursday in Sudbury.
-
Royal Canadian Navy relieves Pacific fleet ship commander for 'inappropriate conduct'The Royal Canadian Navy says it has relieved the commanding officer of a warship in the Pacific Fleet.
-
Murphy’s Logic: Politics trumps public interestThe initial reluctance of governments, federal and provincial, to appoint a public inquiry into the N.S. mass shooting, was difficult to understand. It took the heartfelt pleas of the victims’ families and the fast rising tide of public opinion to make the politicians act.
-
Saanich police search for suspicious men near site of – but unrelated to – BMO shootoutPolice in Saanich – including heavily armed Emergency Response Team officers – were called to search for two suspicious men near Mt. Tolmie Park Thursday afternoon.
-
Man faces charges after leading police on chase, running into home in HalifaxA 30-year-old man is in custody after leading officers on a foot pursuit in Halifax.
-
Crowd gathers for abortion rights rally in BarrieDozens of people gathered in downtown Barrie on Thursday evening to denounce the United States Supreme court's decision to overturn the country's constitutional protection for abortion rights.
-
Calgary public art piece that scorched spectator reinstalled in new locationA piece of public art that was removed and put into storage after burning a hole through a spectator’s jacket has been reinstalled in a new location.
-
Roadway near Queen Elizabeth Bridge reopenedThe public is being asked to avoid a stretch of Main Street due to a “significant emergency-service presence.”
-
Commanding officer of Esquimalt-based Navy ship relieved of dutiesThe commanding officer of a Royal Canadian Navy vessel based in Esquimalt has been relieved of his duties, the Canadian Armed Forces announced Thursday evening.