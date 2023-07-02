Winning streak extends to 12 as Dawgs topple Bombers 10-0
The Okotoks Dawgs celebrated Canada Day at Seaman Stadium by winning their 12th game in a row, defeating the Brooks Bombers 10-0.
Trent Lenhian, Aidan Rose, Noah Geekie and Nash Crowell all drove in runs for the Dawgs, with Crowell launching a pinch hit two-run homer in the sixth to break the game open.
Graham Brunner allowed three hits and no runs over five innings in a dominant performance. He struck out six and the bullpen followed that up by striking out six more, allowing only one hit.
The Dawgs hit the road for seven games starting Monday in Medicine Hat.
The Dawgs defeated the Bombers on Canada Day at Seaman Stadium by a score of 10-0! Graham Brunner earned the victory while Nash Crowell smashed his 6th home run of the season. The Dawgs will return home July 11 after their 7-game Saskatchewan road trip. pic.twitter.com/y6TOrNMzei— Okotoks Dawgs Baseball (@Okotoks_Dawgs) July 2, 2023
-
Chinatown residents in Ottawa frustrated after statues defaced or stolenSeveral art installations in Ottawa's Chinatown neighbourhood have been defaced or stolen since they were installed earlier this year.
-
Teen Tasered after allegedly waving machete around at Regina Canada Day celebrationsA teen was Tasered and arrested by Regina police following a weapons incident in Wascana Park on Canada Day.
-
Check your tickets: 2 B.C. residents won 7-figure lottery prizes on Canada DayTwo B.C. residents became millionaires this Canada Day, and three others took home substantial lottery prizes of their own.
-
Charges laid after Prince Albert man seriously injured in alleged stabbingA 37-year-old Prince Albert man was charged with aggravated assault following an alleged stabbing in the city’s east flat area on Friday.
-
Calgary police, MADD launch Impaired-Driving Prevention MonthCalgary's police and Mothers Against Drunk Driving are taking the month of July to remind drivers in and around the city to stay sober behind the wheel.
-
Parking lot crash leads to impaired driving chargesA 54-year-old man is facing impaired driving charges after a crash in the parking lot of a business in Tilbury.
-
"Try and make a difference': Teenager's community cookbook raises thousands for CancerCare ManitobaA Winnipeg high school student is already thinking about her next fundraising project after raising more than $5,000 for CancerCare Manitoba with her own community cookbook.
-
The Great Benjamin's Circus enjoys long weekend stop in Saint John, N.B.The Great Benjamin’s Circus’ summer tour spent the Canada Day long weekend in Saint John, N.B., performing a total of 12 shows from Thursday to Sunday.
-
'Get to know us': Residents of Regina's unhoused camp explain their situations to community leadersA group of around 100 unhoused people living on the front lawn of Regina's City Hall have been given an opportunity to explain their situation.