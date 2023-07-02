Winning streak extends to 12 as Dawgs topple Bombers 10-0

The Okotoks Dawgs celebrated Canada Day at Seaman Stadium by winning their 12th game in a row, defeating the Brooks Bombers 10-0.

Trent Lenhian, Aidan Rose, Noah Geekie and Nash Crowell all drove in runs for the Dawgs, with Crowell launching a pinch hit two-run homer in the sixth to break the game open.

Graham Brunner allowed three hits and no runs over five innings in a dominant performance. He struck out six and the bullpen followed that up by striking out six more, allowing only one hit.

The Dawgs hit the road for seven games starting Monday in Medicine Hat.

The Dawgs defeated the Bombers on Canada Day at Seaman Stadium by a score of 10-0! Graham Brunner earned the victory while Nash Crowell smashed his 6th home run of the season. The Dawgs will return home July 11 after their 7-game Saskatchewan road trip. pic.twitter.com/y6TOrNMzei