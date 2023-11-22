Winning ticket for $40-million Lotto Max jackpot was sold online: OLG

The winner of Tuesday’s $40-million Lotto Max jackpot purchased their ticket online, according to the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation.

“Someone in Ontario with an OLG.ca account found a big surprise in their inbox this morning,” the Crown corporation said in a news release issued Wednesday.

The winner has not yet claimed their prize, but will be identified once they do so, the OLG said.

Tuesday’s winning numbers are 07, 13, 30, 34, 37, 38, and 42. Bonus 35.

Lotto Max tickets cost $5 per play and players receive three sets of seven numbers ranging from one to fifty.

Tuesday’s $40-million ticket matches all seven winning numbers in any one of those sets.

The winner has exactly one year from the draw date to claim their prize, according to the OLG.

In August, the OLG said a winning ticket worth $70-million Lotto Max was never claimed. It was declared the biggest unclaimed lottery ticket in Canadian history.

If a winning ticket is not claimed, the winnings are returned to the lottery prize pool.

The next Lotto Max jackpot is an estimated $10 million and the draw will take place on Nov. 24.