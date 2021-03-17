A Lotto Max ticket is shown in Toronto on Monday Feb. 26, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

If you bought your Lotto Max ticket for Tuesday's draw in Perth County, you'll want to get it checked.

The OLG says the winning ticket for the $50-million jackpot drawn on March 16 was sold somewhere in Perth County.

From the same draw, a second-prize-winning ticket worth nearly $280,000 was sold in Hamilton, while an Encore ticket sold in Pickering will net someone $100,000.

This is the second big jackpot in Ontario in just three weeks. A draw on Feb. 26 saw a ticket-holder in Noelville win $70 million.

Players can check their tickets from home on OLG.ca, by using the OLG Lottery App, signing up on OLG.ca for winning number email alerts or by calling 1-866-891-8946.

The next Lotto Max draw is on Friday.