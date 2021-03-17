If you bought your Lotto Max ticket for Tuesday's draw in Perth County, you'll want to get it checked.

The OLG says the winning ticket for the $50-million jackpot drawn on March 16 was sold somewhere in Perth County.

From the same draw, a second-prize-winning ticket worth nearly $280,000 was sold in Hamilton, while an Encore ticket sold in Pickering will net someone $100,000.

This is the second big jackpot in Ontario in just three weeks. A draw on Feb. 26 saw a ticket-holder in Noelville win $70 million.

Players can check their tickets from home on OLG.ca, by using the OLG Lottery App, signing up on OLG.ca for winning number email alerts or by calling 1-866-891-8946.

The next Lotto Max draw is on Friday.