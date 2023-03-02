Winnipeg actor attends New York premiere for Woody Harrelson's new movie 'Champions'

In just over a week, a movie shot in Manitoba featuring Woody Harrelson and some local actors will make its big-screen debut.

Alex Hintz, a Winnipeg actor who lives with autism, was among those attending the premiere of the "Champions" movie in New York on Feb. 27.

The movie was shot in Winnipeg and Selkirk in 2021. It follows the story of a basketball team, coached by Woody Harrelson's character Marcus, training and competing in the Special Olympics.

Hintz plays the character of Arthur in the movie, a player on the basketball team.

"Most of my life, I honestly I didn’t think I would be starring in an A-list movie," Hintz told CTV News.

Hintz and his family moved to Winnipeg during the pandemic. Shortly after, he heard about the film and sent in an audition tape.

Then one day Hintz just ran into the director Bobby Farrely near a bus stop.

"(Bob Farrely) says great to meet you and by the way you did an amazing job on the audition," said Hintz's dad Dean. "They were kind of caught off guard."

During the movie, Hintz worked with Harrelson who plays the basketball team's coach in the movie but provided some coaching off-screen as well.

"He was pretty supportive to us, especially me," Hintz said. "He managed to be encouraging when I was struggling."

With some help and understanding, Hintz and his fellow actors were able to bring these characters to life on the big screen.

Branden DeFoort, with the St. Amant Centre, said there's no reason actors living with disabilities couldn't star in other types of films too.

"I think that's the level up of authentic and genuine representation, is that people with disabilities are included and considered for all roles," DeFoort said.

Hintz says he hasn't found any new roles he wants to audition for yet, but he is taking an actors workshop will be ready the next time Hollywood comes calling.

Since shooting the movie, Hintz started volunteering at the Assiniboine Park Zoo and The Leaf botanical gardens.

"Champions" will be in theatres on March 10.

-with files from CTV's Jon Hendricks