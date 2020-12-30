The Winnipeg Airports Authority (WAA) is looking into the idea of providing rapid COVID-19 screening.

As of now, travellers coming to Winnipeg from most parts of Eastern Canada, as well as outside the country, have to self-isolate for 14 days.

However, according to the WAA, the risk associated with travel is “incredibly low.” It noted that it’s working with its partners to determine how to support safe travel and further stop the spread of COVID-19, adding that rapid screening is a possibility.

“Rapid screening is proving to be an effective tool in this area, and we are working with the government, private industry and researchers to explore opportunities for Winnipeg Richardson International Airport,” the WAA said in a statement.

Dr. Jazz Atwal, acting deputy chief provincial public health officer, said at a news conference on Tuesday that Public Health is examining all of its options, including rapid screening.

“That’s something that, again, isn’t out of our tool box,” he said.

“We’re going to look at that and look at the utility of that. There’s a lot of projects on the go right now in relation to testing so we are discussing that at Public Health.”

The WAA said conversations around rapid screening are ongoing.