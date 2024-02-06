Winnipeg airport nearing pre-pandemic passenger levels

The Winnipeg airport marked a milestone year in 2023, with more than four million passengers passing through the airport for the first time since 2019.

On Tuesday, the Winnipeg Airports Authority (WAA) announced that the airport welcomed about 4.1 million passengers last year, which is up by around one million passengers from 2022. This brings the airport within 91.3 per cent of its pre-pandemic numbers.

“Looking back at our journey over the past twelve months and all that our dedicated team members were able to achieve alongside our esteemed partners, there is so much to be proud of,” said Nick Hays, president and CEO of the WAA, in a news release.

“From new routes to new airlines to more options for travellers, 2023 was truly an exciting year as it all equates to a more connected community, making Manitoba an even better place to call home.”

It wasn’t only passenger levels that saw an increase.

According to the WAA, consolidated revenue for the fourth quarter climbed by 11.1 per cent compared to the same period in 2022. The airport’s net income also increased by $21.7 million year-over-year.

“We’re thrilled to see how far we’ve come regarding our continued recovery,” Hays said.

“But, at the same time, we know we still have some way to go until we return to the solid financial position our organization previously enjoyed, as we had to take on additional borrowing during the pandemic to ensure we could continue to operate the airport - a critical piece of infrastructure for the community.”

Recently, the WAA announced a new complimentary cellphone lot by the airport, as well direct flights to Chicago and Denver through United Airlines.