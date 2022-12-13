Winnipeg airport receives autonomous wheelchairs, a first in North America

Travel will become easier for people with limited mobility at Winnipeg’s airport.

The airport announced Tuesday that it will be using self-driving wheelchairs at the airport, delivering travellers right to the gate, a first for North America.

Nick Hays, president and CEO of the Winnipeg Airports Authority, said during the announcement an estimated one in three travellers will need some form of assistance while travelling by 2038.

“We’re committed to providing a more inclusive and accessible environment," Hays said. “Every traveller is unique, and so are their needs and requirements.”

Users select their destination on a touch screen, with the chair transporting the passenger to their gate.

The chairs cover the entire route from the check-in counter, to security, and then to the departure gate.

“As a global company, we are dedicated to creating a seamless travel experience for the ever-increasing travel population that requires that assistance worldwide,” said Kerry Renaud, CEO of Whill.

The wheelchairs, made by Whill, have been in trials at the airport since 2019. They have also been used on a trial basis in Atlanta, San Jose, and Grand Rapids. The company said it will announce additional partnerships with airports next year.