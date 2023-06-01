Winnipeg among parts of Manitoba under heat warning

The mercury is rising in parts of Manitoba including Winnipeg where heat warnings have been issued.

On Thursday afternoon, Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) placed heat warnings on a large portion of southeastern and central Manitoba.

The warning says humidex values reaching 38 are expected over the next three days.

"A hot and humid air mass will build into southern Manitoba over the next few days," the warning reads, adding daytime highs will hit the low 30s and will drop to the low 20s overnight.

With humidity increasing, along with dew point values climbing, ECCC said humidex values will hit the upper 30s in the coming days.

ECCC says it expects more seasonal temperatures to return early next week.

Until then, ECCC is warning Manitobans to be on the lookout for signs of heat illness, which include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions.

"Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place," the warning reads, adding people should be checking in on older friends, family and neighbours.

More information about the heat warnings and ways to avoid heat illnesses can be found on the Environment and Climate Change Canada website.