Winnipeg area sees second wildland fire in less than 24 hours

Winnipeg fire crews responded to two wildland fires by Centreport Canada Way in less than 24 hours.

Just after 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service were called to the area for a grass and brush fire.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found smoke coming from a treed area, which was extending into an adjacent grassy field.

In order to attack the fire and protect the surrounding areas, crews used specialized equipment. They also used a drone to help with situational awareness and to detect hot spots.

The fire is now under control and no one was hurt.

According to the City of Winnipeg, this fire was in the same vicinity as another wildland fire that took place on Monday evening, and grew to be nearly the size of three football fields.

The causes of both of these fires are not known at this time.

PREVENTION

The city notes that conditions in Winnipeg are dry right now and there isn’t much precipitation in the weather forecast, so residents are reminded to use caution to prevent wildland and grass fires.

Burning yard waste, garbage or scrap material is not allowed within city limits and can lead to a fine. Fires also can’t be started if wind speeds exceed 25 km/h, even if a person has a proper fire permit or is using an approved pit.

People should also not dispose of their smoking materials in any kind of vegetation or by tossing them out a vehicle’s window. Butts should never be put out in planter pots.

In order to protect businesses and homes, proper landscaping and vegetation management are necessary, especially when conditions are dry. This includes thinning and pruning vegetation, removing trees and converting to fire-resistant plants, and the cleanup of brush, leaves, grass and debris. It’s also important for people to water the plants and vegetation in the areas surrounding their homes.

The city notes that Winnipeggers should store firewood at least 10 metres away from structures, and place any fire receptacles in an open area away from overhanging vegetation.

Guidelines for outdoor fire receptacles and rules for fires within the receptacles can be found online.