Winnipeg artist creates larger-than-life sculpture of the Grinch

With all the snow that has fallen over the last week, Winnipeg is starting to resemble Whoville, and now the Grinch has come to town.

Winnipeg artist Lendrum Keast created an ice sculpture of the Grinch that stands eight feet and six inches tall on his front lawn. The sculptures also include a sleigh and a team of reindeer.

Keast said many people are coming by to check out the sculpture, and it’s also getting a lot of online viewings.

“It was always my most popular display over the years…The Grinch always seems to attract the most attention,” he said in an interview on Saturday.

This is the second time Keast has made a Grinch sculpture; however, it is his first time colouring it green. He said the colour gives it more “pizzazz.”

“It makes it look like what it’s supposed to be looking like,” he said.

The Grinch sculpture can be found on Aberdeen Avenue.