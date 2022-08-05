Winnipeg author's book featured on Fergie's YouTube channel

A Winnipeg author is celebrating after her children's book was featured on the Duchess of York's YouTube channel.

Dogs Don't Eat Soup, written by Jolene Olive and illustrated by Josie Ta, was self-published by Olive last November. It tells the story of Frankie, a dog determined to try soup despite the many obstacles that get in her way.

The book was read Friday by Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, who began reading a different children's book on her YouTube channel every day during the pandemic. Olive says she sent a copy of Dogs Don't Eat Soup to the Duchess in the hopes it would be chosen.

"I sent the book to her last December … I kind of thought the ship had sailed and I didn’t think it was going to happen," she said. "It was really cool to see her reading the words that I wrote."

The YouTube video shows Ferguson sitting at a table set for tea, reading the book with a friend. The video features close-ups of the illustrations and even shares the soup recipe at the end of the book.

Olive says it was a thrill to watch it.

"I have a few family and friends that are royal buffs so they were excited to see her reading the book," she said.

Dogs Don't Eat Soup is available for sale at several locations in Winnipeg, including McNally Robinson, Toad Hall Toys, Scout Coffee & Tea, and Monica's Attic.