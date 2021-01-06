A baby boy in Winnipeg with a rare disease has been admitted to the hospital for a stem cell transplant, with his mother as the donor.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that Boston has a disease called hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis (HLH), a rare auto-inflammatory condition with his immune system. He needs a bone marrow transplant to survive.

In an interview in October, his mother, Simone Jannetta, said they were having trouble finding a match because they needed someone half-Filipino and half-Caucasian. Jannetta noted there are not many mixed-raced donors in the Canadian and worldwide stem cell registries.

“There’s just such a small representation of ethnically diverse people on the registry and I just feel like everybody deserves a chance,” she said.

On Monday, about two months after Jannetta first spoke with CTV News Winnipeg, she confirmed she will be her son’s donor. She noted it’s not an exact match, but is considered a half match.

Boston will go through a week of heavy chemotherapy and the stem cell transplant is scheduled for Jan. 13.