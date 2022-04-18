Winnipeg-based manufacturer wins contract to make buses for Toronto Transit Commission
A local vehicle manufacturer will produce over 560 buses for the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC).
NFI Group Inc., which is based in Winnipeg, said its subsidiary New Flyer received a contract to create 134, 40-foot hybrid-electric heavy-duty buses for TTC, as well as 68 60-foot models.
The two contracts are each for four years and have the option to create 363 more buses over that time frame.
"Our partnership with TTC started 55 years ago. Since 1968, we have delivered nearly 1,000 vehicles, including 25 battery-electric buses – making New Flyer the only provider of both hybrid-electric and battery-electric buses to TTC," North American Bus and Coach President Chris Stoddart said in a news release.
He added this new contract will help bring the TTC to zero-emissions.
The buses will feature GPS technology that will turn the diesel off to operate in electric mode in designated areas.
As part of the contract there is also an option to make 600 more 40-foot buses for other Ontario transit agencies.
