Winnipeg beader flying high after her work was featured during Paris Fashion Week

Paris Fashion Week is almost over and for one Winnipeg beader, it has been a whirlwind experience.

Jessie Pruden is the owner of Bead n' Butter and creates earrings from beads.

Several of her creations were featured during Paris Fashion Week as models wore her designs with their outfits.

Pruden created 20 different designs for the New York-based company Flying Solo, who displayed her earrings.

"Watching it was pretty cool, to see our stuff being styled with so many beautiful pieces," said Pruden. "We got nine of ours pulled, which was really great because you're guaranteed to have eight models, but they took an extra pair."

Pruden didn't start beading until the start of the pandemic and previously told CTV News that she wanted to do something to get back to her Metis roots.

She and her brother Noel designed all the pieces and for them to be able to watch the pieces be shared with the world, Pruden said it was an amazing experience.

"We were with two designers and we got to walk out afterward like they do on Project Runway, which is what I keep relating this experience to. So that was pretty cool."

Looking back at the event, Pruden said she has learned how her earrings can work with different clothing and colour combinations.

"Being able to kind of feed of that (energy), I'm just really excited to make new jewelry, make new designs. I just got a lot of cool ideas from all this."

She added it was also amazing to be given such a big platform to show off her culture through her work.

"I got lots of messages from people and my favourite were from Indigenous grannies messaging me just saying that they were so excited to see a person beadwork on the mainstage," she said.

Moving forward, Pruden said there are several new creations she has in the works and spots will be opening up soon for people to get some customs pieces made.