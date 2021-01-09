The Winnipeg Blue Bombers and quarterback Zach Collaros have come to terms on a restructured contract after COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the 2020 CFL season.

The updated contract was announced Saturday, reaffirming Collaros's commitment to the Bombers for the 2021 season. He had signed a two-year contract extension in January of last year.

The new deal is worth less than the original, but Collaros said he's happy with how things turned out.

"Given the climate we're that we're living in right now, everybody knows it's going to be tough for the CFL, and obviously tough for everybody," said Collaros on a conference call.

"It was a pretty easy decision for me once we started talks," he said. "There was never any contention. It was just how can we make this work and we made it work."

Another factor in his decision was having many of his 2019 teammates signed to return for the upcoming 2021 season.

The veteran quarterback joined the Bombers in 2019, helping them hoist the Grey Cup after an extended championship drought.

In his four games as a Blue Bomber, Collaros posted a perfect 4-0 record.