Winnipeg Blue Bombers advance to Grey Cup with win over Saskatchewan in West Final
Andrew Harris ran for 136 yards and one touchdown as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers overcame six turnovers in a 21-17 victory over the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the West Division final on Sunday.
The result set up a Grey Cup rematch next weekend in Hamilton. The defending Grey Cup champion Blue Bombers will face the Tiger-Cats at Tim Hortons Field after Hamilton beat Toronto 27-19 in the East final.
Harris, playing his first game since Oct. 15 because of an injured knee, had 23 carries and a three-yard TD run in front of 31,160 fans at IG Field, who braved on-and-off snow, gusty winds and a wind chill that made it feel like minus-20 C.
Winnipeg ended a 28-season CFL title drought by defeating Hamilton 33-12 in the 2019 championship game. The 2020 Grey Cup wasn't held due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Bombers finished first in the West Division this season and earned a bye into the final after putting up an 11-3 record in a shortened 14-game campaign. Saskatchewan went 9-5 and beat the Calgary Stampeders 33-30 in overtime in the semifinal.
Winnipeg also got touchdowns Sunday from receiver Rasheed Bailey and backup quarterback Sean McGuire on a sneak. Kicker Sergio Castillo made all three converts.