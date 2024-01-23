Winnipeg Blue Bombers set to have new stadium name for 2024 season

The home of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers will have a new name.

The team announced Tuesday it has started a 10-year partnership with Princess Auto, which will include the renaming of IG Field to Princess Auto Stadium.

"Princess Auto Stadium will be more than a venue of sports and events. It will be a symbol of community strength, resilience and unity," said Wade Miller the president and CEO of the Bombers.

Princess Auto was founded in Winnipeg in 1933 and now has 55 locations across Canada.

The new signage for the stadium is expected in mid-April.

"Princess Auto Stadium will stand as a testament to our collective pursuit of excellence. It will be a place where sports, culture and the community converge, creating a vibrant hub for everybody in Winnipeg and beyond."

Ken Larson, the president and CEO of Princess Auto, said he is excited to have this partnership with the Bombers.

"We plan on being partners and active partners with this club for the next 10 years," said Larson.

He added he can't wait to see the Princess Auto name on the stadium to connect with fans at games.

Miller also thanked IG Wealth Management – the previous naming rights holder for the stadium – for their commitment to the Bombers and their role in growing the success of the team. The company will continue to be the Bombers' wealth management sponsor.