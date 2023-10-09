Winnipeg-born woman believed to be among Hamas hostages
A Winnipeg-born woman is believed to be among the hostages taken in Israel over the weekend.
Vivian Silver, 74, is a peace activist living on the edge of the Gaza strip. Her cousin Les Silver believes Vivian has been kidnapped by militant Hamas forces.
"We know it was very, very close to Gaza and so we were immediately concerned," said Les.
Les tells CTV News they thought Vivian might be able to use her safe room to hide from the conflict, but then heard she was part of a large number of hostages taken.
Vivian Silver left Winnipeg more than 50 years ago to live in Israel. Les said much of her work is dedicated to fostering peace between the Israelis and Palestinians.
Her cousin said she has family living in Winnipeg and Calgary, desperately waiting on news of her wellbeing.
"You hope that somebody with the kind of great intentions that she has will be able to deal with the situation and come back safe and sound," said Les.
-
Province hands out $8M for daycare spaces in TimminsEducation Minister Stephen Lecce was in Timmins on Tuesday visiting local child care centres and announcing major funding.
-
Indigenous students in the north train for the jobs of the futureThe world of software testing is low on employees, and one Sault-based business is aiming to fill those roles with Indigenous workers.
-
Win and they're in: Roughriders eye playoff picture despite losing skidThe Saskatchewan Roughriders have lost five games in a row. However if the team squeaks out a win against the Calgary Stampeders this week – they will earn a spot in the postseason.
-
Sudbury's Elgin Street Mission feeding more people than everThe Elgin Street Mission in Sudbury says more and more people are coming to them for meals and assistance.
-
Drug swab may not be admissible evidence in trial over Baeleigh Maurice death, Saskatoon court hearsA Saskatoon police officer described what he saw when he arrived at the scene where Baeleigh Maurice was hit by a truck just over two years ago.
-
Dry conditions contributed to lower crop yields in southern Alberta this yearDry conditions helped Alberta farmers harvest faster, but also caused major problems throughout the growing season.
-
Jewish leaders in Ottawa call on community to stand together in face of warJewish leaders in Ottawa are calling on everyone in the community to stand together and support each other.
-
Huntsville ride-sharing service targeted by vandals 6 times in less than a monthOperators of a ride-sharing app, called Y Drive, say vandals have targeted their vehicles six times in less than a month.
-
Province freezes funding as money running out for Sudbury’s safe consumption siteTime is quickly running out for Sudbury’s supervised consumption site and the 300 clients it has served since opening.