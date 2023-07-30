Winnipeg, Brandon Liquor Marts closed Sunday amid strike action

All Winnipeg and Brandon Liquor Marts are closed on Sunday amid the continued strike action.

On Saturday night, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MBLL) announced that all Winnipeg and Brandon locations are closed for the day on Sunday; however, rural locations are open with limited inventory.

MBLL said inventory is limited while distribution services are impacted by the work stoppage, adding that the stores will close once products run out.

“The non-union staff who have kept select Liquor Marts open in Winnipeg and Brandon during the MGEU’s day-by-day strike action are exhausted,” a MBLL spokesperson said in a statement.

“MBLL doesn’t have the resources to keep those few locations open for a fifth straight day with their inventory significantly depleted.”

The Crown corporation said that it is hopeful it can work with the Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union (MGEU) to come up with a fair and balanced deal.

MBLL added that the conciliator is facilitating a meeting between both parties on Sunday, and plans to return to negotiations this week with conciliator participation.

On Saturday, the MGEU, which represents more than 1,400 Liquor Mart and distribution centre workers, said there’s been no movement towards a fair and reasonable wage increase.

A full list of Liquor Mart hours of operation can be found online.