Winnipeg broke a 119-year-old warm-weather record on Monday.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, the city saw the warmest-ever March 8 on record, reaching 14.4 C. The previous record of 6.7 C was set in 1902.

A number of other parts of the province also experienced their warmest March 8 to date, including:

Brandon set a new record of 11.9 C. The previous record, set in 1977, was 9.2 C;

Gimli hit a record temperature of 9.4 C on March 8. The old record of 7.2 C was set in 1968;

Portage la Prairie saw its warmest-ever March 8 at 14.2 C, with its old record of 11.2 C set in 1977;

Steinbach hit record highs of 14.3 C. The previous record, set in 1977, was 7.8 C;

Sprague set a new record of 12 C. Its old record of 9.4 C was set in 1977; and

Morden experienced a record temperature of 14 C, which is 0.7 C warmer than its previous record of 13.3 C, which was set in 1977.

These record temperatures come less than a month after many Manitobans experienced a record-breaking cold snap.

CTV News Winnipeg previously reported that a number of parts of the province experienced the coldest-ever Feb. 13 on record, including Winnipeg, which broke a 142-year cold-weather record.