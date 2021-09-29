Winnipeg breaks 124-year-old warm-weather record on Tuesday
Southern Manitoba was hit with some hot weather on Tuesday -- so hot, in fact, that warm-weather records were broken in 16 communities around the province.
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said due to a hot air mass, a number of places experienced their warmest Sept. 28 on record, including Winnipeg, which broke a 124-year-old warm-weather record.
The following is a list of places that broke hot weather records on Tuesday:
- Berens River experienced a record temperature of 26.4 C. Its previous record of 24.2 was set in 2001;
- Carberry set a new record of 28.8 C. Its old record of 26.4 was set in 2010.
- Deerwood experienced its warmest Sept. 28 on record at 29.2 C, with its old record of 26.5 C set in 1995;
- Emerson saw a record temperature of 31.3 C, just surpassing its previous record of 31.1 C, which was set in 1898;
- Fisher Branch reached a record high of 27.3 C, which is two degrees warmer than its previous record of 25.3 C, set in 2012;
- Gretna had its warmest-ever Sept. 28 at 31.1 C. Its previous record of 27.7 C was set in 2011;
- McCreary reached a record temperature of 29.3 C. Its old record of 27.2 was set in 1976;
- Melita set a new record of 32.5 C, breaking its previous record of 31.1 C, which was set in 1952;
- Oak Point experienced its warmest Sept. 28 at 28.3 C. Its old record of 25.6 was set in 1976;
- Pilot Mound reached a record high of 31.1 C. Its previous record of 28.9 C was set in 1943;
- Pinawa broke a 99-year-old record at 27.9 C. Its old record of 25 C was set in 1922;
- Shoal Lake reached a record temperature of 30.5 C, surpassing its previous record of 27.2 C, set in 1976, by more than three degrees;
- Sprague set a new record at 29.5 C, surpassing its old record of 27.2 C, set in 1922;
- Steinbach reached 29.8 C on Tuesday, more than four degrees warmer than its old record of 25.5 C set in 1998;
- Swan River hit a record high at 32.4 C. Its previous record of 28.3 was set in 1967; and
- Winnipeg broke a 124-year-old warm-weather record at 29.5 C. The city’s old record of 28.9 C was set in 1897.