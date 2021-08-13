Winnipeg bringing back in-person inspections next month

The City of Winnipeg will resume a number of in-person inspections at homes next month, including water meter readings and community bylaw enforcement.

The city announced the news in a news release on Friday, saying the inspections will begin Sept. 7.

“Residents will be screened for symptoms prior to their appointments and City employees are required to wear a mask during their visit,” the city said in its release.

The in-person inspections resuming include interior residential property inspections from the city’s assessment and taxation department and inspection appointments of occupied dwellings from the planning, property, and development department.

Water meter readings and inspections, along with water meter returns, removals, and replacements, are also resuming. Residents can provide water meter readings via phone by calling 204-986-4445 or online at myutilitybill.winnipeg.ca.

The city says customers are responsible for providing regular water meter readings to avoid estimated bills.

Inspections in the community bylaw department are also resuming.

Residents can begin booking inspections on August 16. Information can be found online. (LINK: https://www.winnipeg.ca/ppd/inspections/Housing.stm