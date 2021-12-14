Winnipeg budget amendments include free menstrual product pilot project

Winnipeg could be moving forward with a trial offering free menstrual products in some city facilities.

The Mayor’s Executive Policy Committee agreed to some changes for the 2022 preliminary budget before it goes for a final vote at council on Wednesday.

One addition is to implement a pilot project where menstrual products would be available in select community centres, pools, and libraries.

The trial would involve six facilities to determine the need for this kind of program.

A report tags the pilot project cost at $58,500

Other budget amendments include $50,000 to be added to operate the planned public washroom on Main Street, and $90,000 extra for community centres based on population increases.

On the capital side, there are also spray pads added for the Whyte Ridge and Maples Community Centres. There is also a directive to include active transportation facilities in all street work where those locations are part of the pedestrian and cycling strategy.