Winnipeg care home celebrates birthdays for eight centenarians

Celebrating a birthday for someone 100 years of age and older is always a major milestone, but one Transcona care home got to do it eight times on Wednesday.

Since gatherings were put on pause during the pandemic, residents of Park Manor Care were unable to come together to celebrate birthdays. However, the care home made up for it on Wednesday by hosting one big birthday party for eight centenarians.

Of the eight centenarians, the youngest is turning 100 years old this year and the oldest 110.

“I think it’s just wonderful that they’re doing this for us,” said Frances Rasmussen, one of the residents being celebrated.

“There’s a lot of work, a lot of time, a lot of patience to put all this together.”

Park Manor said this is the most centenarians it’s had living at the home at once.

The care home’s CEO, Abednigo Mandalupa, said Wednesday’s party gave them a chance to celebrate, relax and enjoy the special occasion.

“Since we have eight [centenarians] right now in the building, [we thought] it would be good to celebrate with our centenarians at one setting, so that we can affirm and we can congratulate them in one setting,” said Abednigo Mandalupa, CEO of Park Manor Care.

As for what it takes to live a long life, the centenarians say kindness, hard work, strong values, as well as the help from the staff at Park Manor are key.