Winnipeg retirement home outbreak grows to 26 cases, 2 deaths

A COVID-19 outbreak at a Winnipeg retirement home has jumped in size within a couple of weeks.

The Amber Meadow retirement community is now dealing with 26 cases of COVID-19 in residents, according to Atria Retirement, the company that runs it.

Cam Johnson, the regional vice president of Atria Retirement, told CTV News Winnipeg in a statement that three residents first tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-November.

"When these cases were identified, we quickly escalated precautions including follow-up testing based on contact tracing, delivering meals to residents' apartments and limiting guests to essential visitors only," the statement said.

Johnson said all 26 residents who contracted the virus were previously vaccinated.

"We remain in close communication with Manitoba Public Health officials and will continue conducting testing as needed. We are grateful that our community has a high vaccination rate that we believe is keeping the outbreak to a minimum," Johnson said.

According to Johnson, two of the residents who had tested positive have since passed away.

He said the remaining positive-testing residents are in isolation with no COVID-19 complications.

"Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, our life's work has been to protect the safety and well-being of our residents and staff," Johnson said.

"We remain committed to doing everything in our power to protect the well-being of our residents and staff."

The retirement home is currently listed as red, or critical, on the provincial pandemic response system.