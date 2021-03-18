A resident of a long-term care home in Winnipeg has tested positive for a COVID-19 variant, days after a staff member tested positive for the same one.

Revera Inc., which operates the Heritage Lodge Long Term Care Home, confirmed on Wednesday a resident of the centre has tested positive for the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first identified in the United Kingdom.

The positive test comes just days after the company confirmed a staff member tested positive for the same variant. The company learned of the staff member testing positive for the variant on March 13. Revera said the resident is in isolation at Heritage Lodge and the staff member is self-isolating at home.

“We are committed to doing everything we can to protect the health and safety of our residents, staff members and their families,” Revera wrote in a statement. “We are working very closely with Public Health officials and continue to follow strict pandemic outbreak protocols and infection control practices. All residents are monitored twice daily for symptoms.”

The company said all residents, their families and staff members have been informed of the outbreak, and general visits to Heritage Lodge are temporarily suspended. Essential visits for residents in palliative care and designated family caregivers will be allowed again once contact tracing is finished.

The company said most of the residents of Heritage Lodge who were eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine and consented have received both doses, while staff member vaccinations are ongoing.