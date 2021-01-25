A Winnipeg cartoonist is getting noticed for his comic book on U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris’ time living in Canada.

Kaj Hasselriis created a comic book series called ‘Politikids,’ which tells the childhood stories behind some of Canada’s leaders.

His latest work is called ‘Kamala in Canada,’ and it recounts Harris’ time living in Montreal when she was younger.

The vice president went to high school at Westmount High, and lived in Montreal for a number of years in the late 1970s and early 1980s. Harris left Canada after graduating from high school.

Hasselriis said Harris’ time in Canada is another way she is different compared to past vice presidents.

“I think it’s something worth celebrating,” he said.

“That Canada helped influence the growth of woman of colour who went back to the United States and rose to become vice president of the United States. I think that’s incredible. Kamala Harris is a great role model for anyone, especially kids, especially kids of colour, girls of colour.”

Hasselriis noted this is most popular work so far.

The comic book was even handed out as part of the inauguration celebrations at the U.S. Embassy in Ottawa.