Winnipeg cheer club gets chance to compete on the big stage following COVID delay

After having their day in the spotlight delayed because of the pandemic, a local cheer club was able to compete on the big stage in 2022 and did not disappoint.

Winnipeg's Central Cheer Club competed at the Summit Cheer Competition in Florida, two years after originally qualifying for the event.

"Summit is like the Olympics of cheerleading for (kids) 18 and under," said Ceiandra Lyons, the coach of Central Cheer.

After the COVID-19 delay, which prevented the team from crossing the border, members were unsure if they were ever going to be able to compete.

"Having to wait through that COVID period and then getting to go was awesome a very memorable experience," said Emmalee Samborski, a member of Central Cheer.

