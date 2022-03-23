Winnipeg chocolate makers creating special batch of mints to support Ukraine

One Manitoba chocolate maker is helping to support Ukraine by creating a special batch of a tasty treat.

Mariel Morden, office manager for Mordens’ of Winnipeg, said the business has partnered with Oseredok, the Ukrainian Cultural and Educational Centre, for a fundraiser to help the people of Ukraine.

The company, known for its Russian mints, is making a special batch of the chocolates, only this time, they're called Ukrainian mints.

Through this event, $5 from the sale of each box of Ukrainian Mints will go to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation.

Morden noted the idea for this fundraiser was a collaborative effort between the two groups.

“We came up with the idea together, and we designed this box,” she said in an interview on Wednesday.

“This box is filled with pure milk chocolate mint meltaways. It’s a very popular product and we’ve had overwhelming interest in the fundraiser.”

Morden described the sweet treat as a “beautiful, melt-in-your-mouth piece” of chocolate.

She noted this is a special edition box, with only a limited number of treats available.

“They’re already more than 50 per cent sold out,” Morden said.

“So if you’d like to support this fundraiser, we’d recommend giving us a call or giving the Ukrainian Cultural Centre a call to place a pre-order.”

The Ukrainian Mints will be available in-store at Mordens' of Winnipeg, located on Sargent Avenue, beginning on March 28. They will also be available for purchase at some point at the Ukrainian Cultural Centre’s gift shop, located at Alexander Avenue East.

“We’re very proud to be partnering with the Ukrainian Cultural Centre on this fundraiser, and we’re very thankful to those who have chosen to support it,” Morden said.