Winnipeg church cancelling all in-person gatherings to stop spread of COVID-19

A Winnipeg church has cancelled all of its in-person gatherings at its busiest time of year.

The Sherwood Park Lutheran Church made the switch to streamed services before two planned Christmas Eve services.

“We had planned on having our in-person for the first time since 2019, and then with the growing case numbers in the week prior and the news about the test capacity reaching its limit, particularly on Dec. 23 and 24, our council met and decided moving to an online-only version would be the best thing,” said Reverend Erik Parker.

“Christmas Eve is the most attended service of the year, and we were anticipating two services with pretty large capacity.”

Before Christmas Eve, the public health orders for faith-based gatherings where proof of vaccine was required was a 50 per cent capacity limit. If proof of vaccine wasn’t required, the capacity limit will be at 25 per cent or 25 people, whichever is smaller.

On Dec. 27, the orders were changed to gathering sizes at religious events must not exceed 50 per cent capacity of the space or 250 people, whichever is smaller.

Parker said the church, which only just resumed in-person services in September, has extended virtual services indefinitely.

“If we suspend our in-person gatherings, it does allow other things that are essential to life,” he said. “Food, businesses that offer services we need to survive day to day, they can stay open, because more of us are staying at home and reducing the spread."

Parker said the church was moving to fewer in-person services before the announcement due to safety concerns and said a number of other churches have made similar decisions.

