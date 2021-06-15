Winnipeg church charged with breaking COVID protocols over graduation ceremony

A Winnipeg church accused of breaking COVID-19 health orders by holding an indoor graduation ceremony is facing charges.

The Manitoba government has issued a court summons to Springs Church over the event last month that saw high school graduates gather indoors for a ceremony broadcast to people sitting in cars outside the church.

The government says the church faces two counts of violating public health orders -- holding an indoor gathering and failing to remind people to wear masks while indoors.

The church, in a statement last month, said it tried to follow the rules.

It said the grad ceremony was a closed television shoot inside a studio with 18 students who had been together during the school year.

The government says enforcement officers issued 106 tickets in total last week, mostly stemming from gatherings in private homes or outdoors.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2021