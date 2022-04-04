Winnipeg city councillor leaving finance committee, EPC

One Winnipeg city councillor is resigning as the chair of the city’s standing policy committee for finance, and is stepping away from the executive policy committee (EPC).

In a statement released on Monday, Coun. Scott Gillingham said the time has come for him to step back from these positions.

“With the 2022 budget now complete and a financial plan for the city laid out for the year ahead, I believe now is the time for me to step back from these roles so that I can dedicate more of my time and attention to participating in the important debate we all need to have over the coming months about our city’s future,” he said.

Gillingham was first elected in 2014 and has been chair of the finance committee since 2016.

The city councillor led the creation of seven budgets, pushed for the creation of the emergency financial plan at the start of the pandemic, and fought for improved transparency in the budget process.

Gillingham added that his resignation is not meant to stage “an artificial break” with other members of council and EPC.

“I am proud of my record of working constructively and in good faith with people who have different points of view from across the political spectrum – including Mayor Bowman and EPC colleagues past and present,” he said.

Gillingham spent two years as a non-EPC councillor before he was appointed finance chair.

He said he will make every effort to work with all members of council to build a stronger city.