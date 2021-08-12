Winnipeg city councillor Markus Chambers mulls mayoral run in 2022

In Winnipeg, a new mayor will be elected in 2022 as Mayor Brian Bowman has already announced that he will not seek re-election.

One city councillor is mulling over the possibility of throwing their hat into the ring.

Coun. Markus Chambers (St. Norbert/Seine River) said it is something he has been thinking about.

"It would be a great honour and an opportunity to lead the city forward, especially coming out of a pandemic. There's lots of work to do, but there's also a lot to consider in taking on this challenge," Chambers.

Chambers would not say if a leadership role such as mayor has been a goal of his, but did note that if it were to happen it would be a significant accomplishment.

"Recognizing being elected the first Black mayor of a major Canadian city and the legacy that would leave for others… I do think of that as well."

He said his main goal is to continue to move the city forward and build the city into something that all Winnipeggers can be proud of.

Chambers added he is thankful Bowman has given potential runners so much time to think over the decision.

"That really allowed us to flourish in terms of the roles we have been elected to, if that's the case, if I am indeed flourishing. But also focus on the work that needs to be done and then let the residents of Winnipeg decide who they want leading the city forward."