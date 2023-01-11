Winnipeg city councillor setting her sights on Parliament Hill

A Winnipeg city councillor recently re-elected at Winnipeg city hall is setting her sights on Parliament Hill.

Sherri Rollins, the councillor for Fort Rouge-East Fort Garry, is looking at the liberal nomination for Winnipeg South Centre. The seat is open following the death of MP Jim Carr.

"It's my intention to seek the nomination, get it, and run in the by-election," said Rollins.

She said she has been encouraged by people in the community to seek the nomination, for what she calls a strategic seat.

"Making sure that Winnipeg's agenda is front, centre and prioritized in Ottawa is why ultimately I'll be letting my name stand," she told CTV News.

The nomination in the traditionally liberal riding could be contested as Carr's son Ben is considering entering the race. He declined an interview with CTV News Winnipeg but did say he is in the process of making his decision.

Rollins just won re-election three months ago for her council spot.

Aaron Moore, who is an associate professor and department chair at the University of Winnipeg's Political Science Department, said the timing could be problematic for her.

"It could raise questions about her long-term commitment to maintaining the role of councillor within the community, that could have a pretty significant negative impact on her," said Moore.

Rollins said she will stay on as a councillor, even if she wins the nomination and won't step down unless she wins the by-election.

She added the same people asking her to run federally are also the ones who supported her council bids, saying she can walk and chew gum at the same time.

"I have a job to do. I've fought elections having a full-time day job, sometimes two. So that's nothing new," said Rollins.

There is no date for the Liberal nomination and a by-election must be called by June 11.