Winnipeg city councillor wants more automated crosswalks around the city
A Winnipeg city councillor wants more automated crosswalks installed throughout the city.
According to Coun. Shawn Nason, manual push-button crossings pose a risk to people’s safety, particularly in the winter when the snow piles up around the poles. He added that people with disabilities, as well as seniors, aren’t always able to push the button.
“I have heard from many residents over the last two winters that we’ve had with slip and fall injuries directly related to having to try to get to the push buttons,” he said.
Nason said that several intersections with high pedestrian traffic have shifted to automated crosswalks, and has now put forward a motion asking the city to look into converting crosswalks in other areas of the city, “We have the ability. We are deploying that in some areas,” he said.
“I just want to get an update of where we’re at and how many more are to go.”
Specifically, the city councillor is looking to determine a time frame for the implementation and how much it would cost.
The motion will go before the East Kildonan Transcona Community Committee on Sept. 7.
