Winnipeg company fined $24K after worker falls from roof
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
A Winnipeg company has been fined $24,000 after a worker fell from a roof while on the job.
The incident took place on March 30, 2020, when a worker for Norwin Roofing Ltd. was clearing debris off a roof near an area where guardrails were removed.
The worker ended up falling about 20 feet to the ground, hitting a smaller roof portion on the way down. The worker sustained internal injuries, as well as rib and spinal fractures.
Workplace Safety and Health officials investigated and laid charges.
On Dec. 12, 2022, Norwin Roofing pleaded guilty to failing to ensure that a worker used a fall protection system while working at a height where a guardrail had been removed. The company was fined $24,000.
