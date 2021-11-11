Winnipeg could soon have a historical marker for Sgt. Tommy Prince

One of Manitoba’s most well-known war veterans could soon have a permanent marker in his honour.

The City of Winnipeg’s executive policy committee is considering a recommendation to create a historical marker to recognize Sgt. Tommy Prince and his contributions.

The historical marker would be in the form of interpretive panels at Sergeant Tommy Prince Place, located at 90 Sinclair Street.

The Prince family has helped to create the design for the interpretive panels, which would be paid for through a Lord Selkirk-West Kildonan Land Dedication Reserve Fund grant.

Prince served as a reconnaissance expert in the Devil’s Brigade. He is one of the country’s most decorated Indigenous soldiers.