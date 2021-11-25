Winnipeg council passes poverty reduction plan

Winnipeg city council has unanimously passed a plan focused on reducing poverty in the city.

The plan, passed during Thursday’s city council meeting, outlines 80 strategies to be implemented between now and 2023.

Mayor Brian Bowman said the plan is based on the city’s existing financial resources, with no additional funding being added at this time.

"It's about using the existing resources in smarter, more strategic ways,” Bowman said. “Keeping in mind, health-care, social services, housing are areas of provincial jurisdiction, but we do have a role to play and what we want to do is to better align our efforts with other levels of government and third party stakeholders.”

Items in the plan include focuses on affordable housing, hiring people who are facing barriers, providing living wages and offering free transit.

Bowman’s inner circle will present its preliminary 2022 budget on Friday.