Winnipeg councillor calling for more stop signs along Kildare Avenue

A Winnipeg city councillor is calling for more stop signs along Kildare Avenue following a crash involving an alleged drunk driver that killed a 24-year-old woman.

Coun. Shawn Nason has put a motion forward to install three new four-way stops on the road.

Nason said the motion is being put forward following a crash on May 1 that killed 24-year-old Jordyn Reimer.

"Immediately following, within hours of it, I had residents calling for stop signs along Kildare," said Nason.

The driver of a truck collided with Reimer's vehicle at the intersection of Kildare Avenue West and Bond Street just after 2 a.m. Tyler Scott Goodman has been charged with dangerous driving causing death, impaired driving causing death, and failing to stop at the scene of an accident involving death in connection with the crash.

There is already a stop sign on Bond, but Nason wants one on Kildare as well.

"There are 13 intersections, four-way intersections, 10 of which have four-way stops."

The motion also includes four-way stops on Kildare at Leola Street and at the intersection of Alex Taylor Drive and Edmund Gale Drive.

"It gives an opportunity for someone to look, to be sure, to be safe, so another family doesn’t have to go through what the Reimer family is going through."

The motion will be going to the Public Works Committee for further debate.