Winnipeg councillor proposes waiving cost of cemetery plots for veterans
Staff
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca
A Winnipeg city councillor wants the city to provide veterans with cemetery plots at no cost.
Fields of honour are reserved only for the internment of people with qualified military service. Here in Winnipeg, they can be found at the Brookside and Transcona cemeteries.
Transcona City Councillor Shawn Nason proposed a motion asking for an amendment to the bylaw to waive the cost of field of honour interments. The motion was seconded by Coun. Scott Gillingham (St. James).
The city’s public service will now report back on what bylaw amendments are needed and the annual average cost estimate of the change.
-
-
Overnight shelter in Sudbury forced to turn away clientsOff the Street Shelter has had to turn away eight to ten clients a night in the past week as more people seek warmth and shelter.
-
Big Nickel Hockey Tournament underway in SudburyThe 41st annual Big Nickel Hockey Tournament is taking place at five arenas across Greater Sudbury.
-
-
'Just return them': 5 more plaques stolen from Edmonton Firefighters MemorialPlaques at a monument helping memorialize Edmonton's fallen firefighters were stolen for the second time this year.
-
Racial slurs hurled at Indigenous hockey playerA Manitoba teen was nearly ready to hang up his skates after he said fans hurled racial slurs at him during a hockey game,
-
Calgary man arrested after flight from police ends in Carseland, Alta.Authorities say charges have been laid against a Calgary man after he fled from police in a vehicle and then on foot before he was captured in a small community east of the city.
-
B.C. farm responds to animal cruelty allegations as hidden camera video emergesWarning: Disturbing content. A dairy farm has responded to allegations of animal cruelty after the B.C. company's dairy licence was suspended, pending an investigation.
-
Ottawa police union challenges coun. Deans over pledge to ‘refine’ 2022 police budgetThe Ottawa Police Service tabled its 2022 budget on Wednesday, with a 2.86 per cent increase in funding next year