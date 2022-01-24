Winnipeg couple loses deposit after wedding caterer shuts down

Wedding season is a few months away and some Winnipeg couples could be out of a caterer and their deposit.

Caitlin Turcotte and Mark Ribeiro are one of those couples.

“It’s obviously stressful, it’s frustrating,” said Ribeiro.

Their big day is in May – and while Turcotte says she is 'jumping for joy' in anticipation, her joy has been tempered by the fact their wedding is fast approaching and they no longer have a caterer and they’re out their $1,000 deposit.

Turcotte said they hired Modern Plate Catering in November. Two months later, she said she received an email from the business informing the couple they have shut down because of financial hardships caused by the pandemic.

The company apologized along with a list of other catering referrals.

“It’s understandable that a business could close during the pandemic, a lot of things are closing and a lot of things are happening,” said Turcotte, adding she asked for a refund.

Another email from the businesses indicated there is no money to give back because of the severe effects of the pandemic.

"There are no funds available to return deposits as the company is insolvent,” the email reads.

“It really does suck a lot, we’re pretty stressed out now. We still have to put another deposit down for another caterer and our wedding is about four months away,” said Turcotte.

If the catering company is insolvent, it could be tough for the couple and others to get their money back.

Rick Schwartz, from the law firm Tapper Cuddy, said in typical insolvency cases involving a business, there are several creditors, such as banks and government agencies, who would be paid first, leaving customers empty-handed.

“All sorts of other creditors that really have a much higher priority over somebody who has no security, and that’s what a customer of any business would typically be, is an unsecured creditor,” said Schwartz.

Turcotte said they have found another caterer and are hoping to finalize details, but they’re not as confident about getting their $1,000 down payment back.

“We’re going to try,” said Turcotte.

CTV News was unable to reach someone from Modern Plate Catering.

An email response to CTV News said it has closed its doors and appreciates all the love and support it received over the years.