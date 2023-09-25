Winnipeg crash leaves one dead, three injured
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
A single-car crash in Winnipeg on Sunday night has left one person dead and three others in the hospital.
The crash took place around 11:30 p.m. at Inkster Boulevard and King Edward Street.
Four people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. One person has since died, and the other three people have been upgraded to stable condition. Their families are being notified.
The Winnipeg police’s traffic division is investigating. Anyone with information, including video or dash cam footage, is asked to contact 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477.
