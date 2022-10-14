Building on Furby Street destroyed in overnight fire
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Editorial Producer
Kayla Rosen
A home on Furby Street is a total loss following an overnight fire.
The fire broke out around 12:20 a.m. on Friday at a multi-unit residential building in the 500 block of Furby.
When Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews got to the scene, they found large flames and heavy smoke coming from the home.
Firefighters have been attacking the fire from outside the structure, and are expected to remain on scene into the morning.
No one was hurt. The City of Winnipeg’s emergency social services team came to the scene to help 10 residents find temporary accommodations. Two neighbouring homes were evacuated out of precaution.
Furby Street is closed in both directions between Sargent Avenue and Ellice Avenue.
