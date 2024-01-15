Winnipeg crews repairing water main break

City crews were kept busy well into Monday dealing with a water main break on a busy stretch of road in Winnipeg.

On Sunday, the water main break flooded McPhillips Street between Mountain and Church Avenues.

Parts of the road were slick with ice, requiring safety pylons to be distributed to close a lane of traffic.

As of Monday morning, traffic was moving through the impacted area, and repair work was underway.

A spokesperson for the city said the curb lane and potentially the centre lane could be closed for two to three more days for repairs to be completed. They added crews will also be removing the ice and water buildup from the break.

The water main break impacted several businesses in the area.

Panda Tea saw flooding inside the restaurant.

“Staff told me they heard something pop,” said owner Alex Lee. He noted the water flowed all the way to the back of the restaurant.

Panda Tea was able to reopen on Monday.

The Four Crowns Hotel and Restaurant had to close because of the break, forcing it to cancel a number of events.

“The worst part of it is having to call that customer who had sent out RSVPs weeks ago and had planned a nice big Christmas party for his big company, and tried to explain to him that we have to cancel this event last minute,” said owner Ravi Ramberran. “That was the tough one.”

Ramberran added they received potable water to be able to continue operating as a hotel, and understand water main breaks can happen during the winter.

“There are always going to be hiccups.”